Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 3,714,652 shares trading hands.

Gfinity Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Gfinity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.