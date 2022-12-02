Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 416.9 days.

Gibson Energy Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GBNXF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GBNXF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

