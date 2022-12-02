Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.41

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.41 and traded as high as $13.66. Glencore shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 784,006 shares changing hands.

GLNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Glencore from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 560 ($6.70) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Glencore from GBX 690 ($8.25) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

