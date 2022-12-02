Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH) Trading Up 3.5%

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIH – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 1,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHIH. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 350.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.