Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Short Interest Update

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Social Media ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOCL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000.

Global X Social Media ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOCL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.50. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

