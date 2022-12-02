GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $431.72 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. GMX has a market cap of $431.72 million and $43.75 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GMX has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for about $54.03 or 0.00318710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.55 or 0.30844331 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

