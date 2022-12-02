Goldfinch Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $20.35 million and approximately $385,778.04 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Goldfinch Token Profile

Goldfinch’s launch date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,676,336 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

