Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FOOD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.40 to C$0.60 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.75 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.50 to C$0.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Goodfood Market Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of FOOD stock opened at C$0.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.08. Goodfood Market has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.87.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

