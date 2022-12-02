Governance OHM Price Tops $2,316.87 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Governance OHM token can now be purchased for approximately $2,316.87 or 0.13606157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $949,375.60 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
