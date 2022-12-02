Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBULF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

About Gratomic

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

