Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBULF remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,846. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.23.
About Gratomic
