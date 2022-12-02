Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

