Gregory Q. Brown Sells 15,000 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.70. 602,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,396. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.82 and a 200 day moving average of $233.10.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 589.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $3,472,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,765,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

