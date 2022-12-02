Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 49.2% in November

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 39.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GBAB traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 61,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,414. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.