Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Guild in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Performance

GHLD opened at $10.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $669.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.70. Guild has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $261.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.12 million. Guild had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Guild will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guild by 30.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 520,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,099 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Guild by 837.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,539 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Guild by 46.9% during the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guild by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.