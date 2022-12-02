GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $53.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GXO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.33.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of GXO stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.84. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $96.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 24.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 536,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
