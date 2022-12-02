Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) versus Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Financial Comparison

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) and Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hagerty and Allianz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hagerty -1.30% -28.67% -4.08% Allianz 2.74% 5.61% 0.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hagerty and Allianz, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hagerty 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allianz 0 7 3 0 2.30

Valuation & Earnings

Allianz has a consensus target price of $230.00, indicating a potential upside of 979.56%. Given Allianz’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allianz is more favorable than Hagerty.

This table compares Hagerty and Allianz’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hagerty $619.08 million 5.20 -$46.36 million ($0.57) -16.89 Allianz $175.72 billion 0.50 $7.82 billion $1.09 19.55

Allianz has higher revenue and earnings than Hagerty. Hagerty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allianz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.8% of Hagerty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Allianz shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Hagerty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hagerty has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allianz has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allianz beats Hagerty on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc. provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events. In addition, it offers DriveShare, a peer-to-peer rental platform for collector and cool vehicles; Motorsport Reg, a motorsport membership, licensing, and event online management system that automates event listings, registration, and payment processing for various motorsport events; and Hagerty Garage + Social, a platform that provides clubhouses and car storage facilities. The company is headquartered in Traverse City, Michigan.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private and supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, and multi-assets; and alternative investment products comprising infrastructure debt/equity, real assets, liquid alternatives, and solutions. Its Corporate and Other segment provides banking services for retail clients, as well as digital investment services. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

