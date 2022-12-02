Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

