Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Down 38.1% in November

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hammer Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Hammer Technology stock remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.02.

Get Hammer Technology alerts:

About Hammer Technology

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.