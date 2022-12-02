Harold Matthew Norman Sells 17,500 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,981.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.8 %

DOCN stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,257. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $98.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.42.

Institutional Trading of DigitalOcean

About DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth $216,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 158.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean by 19.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.