Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Hawkins Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of HWKN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.12.
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
