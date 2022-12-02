Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of HWKN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hawkins has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $48.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 200.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

