Head-To-Head Survey: Better Therapeutics (BTTX) versus The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 130 275 0 2.65

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 879.02%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 79.24%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.43, meaning that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.71 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.54

Better Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Better Therapeutics

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

