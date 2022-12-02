Head-To-Head Survey: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) & First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) and First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First United’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Industrial and Commercial Bank of China alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.86 $53.99 billion $2.97 3.37 First United $78.18 million 1.69 $19.77 million $3.86 5.13

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than First United. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First United, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 25.88% 11.30% 1.01% First United 32.12% 18.65% 1.44%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First United has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and First United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A First United 0 0 1 0 3.00

First United has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.20%. Given First United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First United is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.3% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. First United pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First United beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

(Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About First United

(Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; and indirect and direct auto loans, student loans, term loans, and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit and night depository facilities. It operates 26 banking offices, one customer care center, and 34 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, Monongalia, and Harrison counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.