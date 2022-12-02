Hedera (HBAR) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $952.13 million and $13.94 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000289 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00079148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060746 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00025213 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,389,577,881 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 22,968,168,350.94327 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04875427 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $14,431,610.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

