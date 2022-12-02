Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as low as C$0.16. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 target price on Hemostemix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

