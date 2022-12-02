Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,056 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $217.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The company has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.