Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.75 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

