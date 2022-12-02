Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $770,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7,310.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,844,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.11. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.