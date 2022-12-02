Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,620 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

