Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,620 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2022

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after acquiring an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 116.2% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,060,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,185,000 after purchasing an additional 570,233 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after purchasing an additional 397,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

CHKP opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average is $122.01. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.