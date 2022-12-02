Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600,922 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,894,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $34.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05.

