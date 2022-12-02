Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.28 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 746,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 64,167 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on V. Barclays lowered their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

V stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.