Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $537,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $65.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

