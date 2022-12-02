Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,806 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,469,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,706,000 after purchasing an additional 584,476 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after purchasing an additional 66,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 22.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,762,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,885,000 after purchasing an additional 858,630 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ICE opened at $109.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.