HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0312 on Top Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $17.85 billion and $6.96 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HEX has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
