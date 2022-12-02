HI Price Tops $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and approximately $952,581.05 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,053.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021289 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00245553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About HI

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02883757 USD and is down -4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $788,847.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

