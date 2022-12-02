HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $1,312,944.22 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,312,944.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,905,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,697,222.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 350,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $4,154,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $1,218,297.78.

On Monday, November 21st, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 110,054 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,151,164.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 78,353 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $737,301.73.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General purchased 400,000 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,888,000.00.

HireRight stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million.

HRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth $240,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HireRight by 35.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 975,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after purchasing an additional 254,352 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in HireRight by 44.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,405,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after purchasing an additional 741,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in HireRight by 14.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

