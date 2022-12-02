HitBTC Token (HIT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges. HitBTC Token has a total market capitalization of $206.25 million and $583,400.31 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HitBTC Token has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s launch date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

