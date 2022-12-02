holoride Price Hits $0.0620 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0620 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and approximately $172,462.66 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,292.59 or 0.07575487 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00037758 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00079735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06223979 USD and is up 5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,451.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.