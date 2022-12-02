Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Purchased by Maltese Capital Management LLC

Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,753 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Home Bancorp worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $358.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.68. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.16 and a one year high of $45.73.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBCP shares. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Bancorp to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

