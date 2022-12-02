Hop Protocol Price Up 20% This Week (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0911 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and $226,094.06 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

