Horizons Wealth Management Makes New $738,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Horizons Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.57. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,705. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.73 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

