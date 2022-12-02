Horizons Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Horizons Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 312,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 78.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $61.66 and a 1-year high of $78.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th.

