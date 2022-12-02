Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Bought by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,231,000 after buying an additional 283,352 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,022,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,856,000 after buying an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,403,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,409,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,842,000 after buying an additional 209,200 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Stephens lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.94 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

See Also

