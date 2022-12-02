Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.83-$1.93 EPS.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $41.94 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.