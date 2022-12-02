Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hormel Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.83-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.59 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 471,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

