Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.73) to GBX 660 ($7.90) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

Shares of HWDJF remained flat at $6.99 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

