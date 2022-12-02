HSBC Lowers Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMIGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec raised Admiral Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,903 ($34.73) to GBX 2,819 ($33.72) in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Admiral Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,620 ($31.34) to GBX 2,490 ($29.79) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.73) to GBX 2,743 ($32.81) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,496.40.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIGY opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $45.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.07.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.