HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at Needham & Company LLC

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $500.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $394.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $305.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $797.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $279.98 and its 200-day moving average is $308.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.58.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 85 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

