Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.04. Humana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.75-$28.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.00.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.06. 7,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,902. The firm has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Humana has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $489.12.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total value of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,161 shares of company stock worth $16,994,804 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

