Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.0914 on Exchanges

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last week, Humanscape has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.29 million and $1.63 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars.

