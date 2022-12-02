IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMIAY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,860 ($22.25) to GBX 1,740 ($20.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:IMIAY opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. IMI has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

